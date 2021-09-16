fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
378.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2120.12
48145.36
+ 4.61%
DIA
+ 0.06
348.76
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ -0.01
447.89
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.58
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
167.84
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
September 16, 2021 7:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Barclays boosted Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $660 to $740. Adobe shares rose 0.1% to $661.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.. (NYSE:CMG) from $2,235 to $2,600. Chipotle rose 0.7% to $1,893.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan reduced Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) price target from $122 to $89. Wynn Resorts shares fell 2.5% to $84.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from $200 to $195. American Express shares rose 0.6% to $162.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) from $32 to $24. Avaya Holdings shares gained 1% to close at $19.60 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) price target from $57 to $64. Cisco shares rose 1.9% to $58.65 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lifted Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) price target from $90 to $125. Avis Budget shares rose 2% to $91.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) from $57 to $52. Herbalife shares rose 0.3% to $42.45 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) from $21 to $8. Theravance Biopharma shares rose 1.9% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc increased Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) price target from $41 to $46. Continental Resources shares rose 0.2% to $42.74 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $610 to $736. Adobe shares rose 0.2% to $646.33 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Piper Sandler raised Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $570 to $600. Adobe shares rose 3.3% to $569.50 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley lifted Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) price target from $2,050 to $2,200. Alphabet shares gained 7.7% to $2,075.00 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $221 to $286. FedEx shares rose 8.8% to $257.50 in pre-market trading. read more