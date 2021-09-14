fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.24
376.09
+ 0.06%
BTC/USD
+ 241.90
46267.14
+ 0.53%
DIA
-0.97
350.27
-0.28%
SPY
-0.69
447.27
-0.15%
TLT
+ 1.46
147.85
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 0.35
167.39
+ 0.21%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
September 14, 2021 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $305 to $331. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $297.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) from $175 to $245. SiTime shares rose 1.4% to close at $222.85 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) from $750 to $690. Lam Research shares fell 2.1% to $596.27 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target on TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) from $42 to $65. TaskUs shares fell 2.5% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer boosted aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) price target from $14 to $20. aTyr Pharma shares rose 24% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities lifted Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) price target from $455 to $550. Palo Alto shares rose 1% to $481.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) price target from $51 to $56. Alcoa shares fell 0.7% to $48.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Ascendiant Capital cut the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) from $216 to $198. Take-Two rose 0.4% to $153.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) price target from $39 to $50. Napco Security shares jumped 16% to close at $44.06 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) price target from $36 to $31. Itamar Medical shares fell 0.4% to $30.13 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $310 to $325. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% to $265.48 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Raymond James boosted Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) price target from $14 to $16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.2% to $14.53 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday