10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $305 to $331. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $297.03 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) from $175 to $245. SiTime shares rose 1.4% to close at $222.85 on Monday.
- Susquehanna cut the price target on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) from $750 to $690. Lam Research shares fell 2.1% to $596.27 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target on TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) from $42 to $65. TaskUs shares fell 2.5% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer boosted aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) price target from $14 to $20. aTyr Pharma shares rose 24% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities lifted Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) price target from $455 to $550. Palo Alto shares rose 1% to $481.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) price target from $51 to $56. Alcoa shares fell 0.7% to $48.90 in pre-market trading.
- Ascendiant Capital cut the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) from $216 to $198. Take-Two rose 0.4% to $153.50 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) price target from $39 to $50. Napco Security shares jumped 16% to close at $44.06 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) price target from $36 to $31. Itamar Medical shares fell 0.4% to $30.13 in pre-market trading.
