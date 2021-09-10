10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) from $67 to $63. GM shares rose 0.7% to $48.78 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $215 to $275. Zscaler shares rose 2.7% to $287.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) price target from $71 to $39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 31.7% to $38.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) from $480 to $525. Palo Alto shares rose 1.8% to $474.96 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) from $306 to $370. Danaher rose 0.5% to $330.16 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) price target from $17 to $8. Invacare shares fell 34.9% to close at $5.40 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) from $24 to $20. Sumo Logic shares fell 11.9% to $17.73 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) price target from $158 to $174. Allegion shares rose 2.1% to $146.27 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) price target from $42 to $80. Editas Medicine shares rose 3.3% to $66.60 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) from $124 to $130. Affirm shares jumped 22.5% to $112.73 in pre-market trading.
