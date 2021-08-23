fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
August 23, 2021 7:54 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) from $380 to $400. Burlington fell 0.4% to close at $347.52 on Friday.
  • Barclays lifted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) price target from $540 to $645. Intuit shares rose 0.3% to $547.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target on Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) from $240 to $270. Zscaler shares rose 1.1% to $249.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) from $40 to $31. Aemetis shares fell 2.2% to $8.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) price target from $178 to $195. Synaptics shares rose 2.1% to close at $169.59 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) price target from $55 to $49. Replimune shares rose 4.1% to close at $30.17 on Friday.
  • Keybanc lifted Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) price target from $180 to $194. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.6% to close at $177.56 on Friday.
  • Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) price target from $44 to $47. American Homes 4 Rent shares rose 0.3% to $41.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) from $64 to $67. Foot Locker shares rose 0.3% to $58.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) from $120 to $127. Entergy shares rose 2.5% to close at $114.60 on Friday.

