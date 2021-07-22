fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
July 22, 2021 7:45 am
  • Keybanc boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $305 to $330. Microsoft shares rose 0.4% to $282.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lifted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $180 to $223. NVIDIA shares rose 0.7% to $195.41 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) price target from $27 to $37. Interpublic Group shares gained 11.3% to close at $34.81 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) from $125 to $142. Kornit Digital shares rose 3% to close at $125.64 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc boosted Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) price target from $469 to $507. Palo Alto shares fell 2.3% to close at $391.82 on Wednesday.
  • HSBC cut the price target for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) from $127 to $112. Chevron shares rose 1.1% to $100.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) price target from $375 to $425. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.3% to close at $387.00 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) from $399 to $408. Anthem shares fell 1.6% to close at $383.59 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) from $171 to $161. Travelers shares fell 1.4% to $149.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lifted the price target on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) from $420 to $450. Monolithic Power shares gained 3.3% to close at $405.30 on Wednesday.

