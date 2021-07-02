fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.35
352.22
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.47
345.89
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 1.57
428.86
+ 0.36%
TLT
+ 0.51
143.66
+ 0.35%
GLD
+ 0.77
165.43
+ 0.46%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

byLisa Levin
July 2, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from $122 to $135. Capital One Financial shares rose 1.6% to close at $157.15 on Thursday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from $525 to $580. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.6% to $535.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered American Well Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWL) price target from $32 to $18. American Well shares gained 0.6% to $12.69 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) from $91 to $101. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.2% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) from $290 to $322. SolarEdge shares rose 1.1% to $277.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities boosted Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) price target from $225 to $262. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.4% to $232.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) price target from $87 to $104. Encompass Health shares rose 1.1% to $80.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) price target from $17 to $13. ContextLogic shares fell 1.5% to $12.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) from $222 to $235. MKS Instruments shares fell 4% to close at $170.77 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) price target from $128 to $140. Discover Financial shares rose 1.2% to close at $119.69 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on American Well, Lowers Price Target to $18

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintains American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $32 to $18. read more

Guggenheim Upgrades American Well to Buy, Announces $15 Price Target

Guggenheim analyst Glen Santangelo upgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from Neutral to Buy and announces $15 price target. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on American Well, Lowers Price Target to $17.5

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintains American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $23 to $17.5. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on American Well, Lowers Price Target to $32

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintains American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $33 to $32. read more