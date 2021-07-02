10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from $122 to $135. Capital One Financial shares rose 1.6% to close at $157.15 on Thursday.
- Needham raised the price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from $525 to $580. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.6% to $535.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered American Well Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWL) price target from $32 to $18. American Well shares gained 0.6% to $12.69 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) from $91 to $101. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.2% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) from $290 to $322. SolarEdge shares rose 1.1% to $277.99 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) price target from $225 to $262. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.4% to $232.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) price target from $87 to $104. Encompass Health shares rose 1.1% to $80.61 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group cut ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) price target from $17 to $13. ContextLogic shares fell 1.5% to $12.06 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target on MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) from $222 to $235. MKS Instruments shares fell 4% to close at $170.77 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) price target from $128 to $140. Discover Financial shares rose 1.2% to close at $119.69 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.