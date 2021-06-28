10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Barclays raised the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) from $310 to $335. Accenture shares rose 1.1% to close at $294.66 on Friday.
- Jefferies raised Microsoft Corporation (NYSE:MSFT) price target from $290 to $310.. Microsoft shares gained 0.6% to $266.54 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from $318 to $375. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $292.34 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. boosted CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) price target from $154 to $163. CarMax shares rose 0.5% to $128.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) from $215 to $202. Nevro shares fell 5.3% to $169.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) price target from $73 to $87. Intellia Therapeutics shares surged 53% to $135.99 in pre-market trading.
- Barrington Research raised the price target on SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) from $130 to $140. SYNNEX shares rose 0.4% to close at $121.34 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) price target from $90 to $97. Paychex shares rose 1.3% to close at $105.61 on Friday.
- RBC Capital cut Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) price target from $400 to $354.. Biogen shares fell 1% to $344.61 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) from $160 to $141. Quidel shares rose 3.6% to close at $119.09 on Friday.
