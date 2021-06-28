fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
349.46
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
344.47
-0.01%
SPY
+ -0.02
426.63
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.01
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
166.62
-0.02%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
June 28, 2021 8:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Barclays raised the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) from $310 to $335. Accenture shares rose 1.1% to close at $294.66 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised Microsoft Corporation (NYSE:MSFT) price target from $290 to $310.. Microsoft shares gained 0.6% to $266.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from $318 to $375. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $292.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) price target from $154 to $163. CarMax shares rose 0.5% to $128.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) from $215 to $202. Nevro shares fell 5.3% to $169.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) price target from $73 to $87. Intellia Therapeutics shares surged 53% to $135.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Barrington Research raised the price target on SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) from $130 to $140. SYNNEX shares rose 0.4% to close at $121.34 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) price target from $90 to $97. Paychex shares rose 1.3% to close at $105.61 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital cut Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) price target from $400 to $354.. Biogen shares fell 1% to $344.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) from $160 to $141. Quidel shares rose 3.6% to close at $119.09 on Friday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Telsey Advisory Group boosted NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) price target from $160 to $180. NIKE shares surged 11.2% to $148.53 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Susquehanna raised Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $267 to $290. Accenture shares fell 0.6% to $247.93 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Citigroup lowered the price target on Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $269 to $265. Accenture shares fell 0.3% to $242.59 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Needham raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $320 to $340. Twilio shares rose 2.9% to $339.28 in pre-market trading. read more