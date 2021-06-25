fbpx
Why Sunrun, First Solar And Enphase Energy Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 25, 2021 12:11 pm
Shares of several solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are trading higher on Friday after Stephens & Co. analyst Gail Nicholson initiated coverage on the stocks with bullish ratings.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun with an Overweight rating and announced an $82 price target.

Sunrun Inc provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the U.S. The stock was trading about 4.6% higher at $55.30 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $18.43.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Solar with an Overweight rating and announced a $102 price target.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $87.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low of $48.30.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy with an Overweight rating and announced a $215 price target.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The stock was trading about 3.3% higher at $176.40. The stock has a 52-week high of $229.04 and a 52-week low of $44.14.

