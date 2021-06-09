 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 7:43am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Keybanc boosted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) price target from $300 to $320. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 0.4% to $280.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from $80 to $95. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 1% to $83.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NYSE: STX) from $70 to $85. Seagate shares rose 0.2% to $101.02 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) price target from $232 to $217. Casey's General shares fell 0.8% to $213.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $46 to $57. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 2.9% to $42.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) price target from $35 to $47. Chemours shares rose 2.1% to $37.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from $5 to $6. Chico's FAS shares rose 0.8% to $6.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) price target from $42 to $47. Fox shares rose 1.8% to $37.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg raised the price target on CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from $175 to $180. CMC Materials shares rose 1.3% to $152.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) price target from $90 to $94. Booz Allen Hamilton shares rose 0.1% to close at $86.25 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

