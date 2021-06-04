 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With CrowdStrike Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
What's Up With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading lower Friday despite announcing better-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: CrowdStrike reported first-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $302.8 million, which beat the estimate of $291.46 million. 

“CrowdStrike kicked off the new fiscal year with strong momentum and delivered outstanding first quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We saw strength in multiple areas of the business, added $144 million in net new ARR in the quarter and grew ending ARR 74% year-over-year to exceed $1.19 billion," said George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike. 

Related Link: Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q1 Earnings

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised the price targets on the cybersecurity company:

  • Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $275 to $277.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained CrowdStrike with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $250 to $259.
  • JP Morgan analyst Sterling Auty maintained CrowdStrike with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $210 to $220.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $255.

Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded as high as $251.28 and as low as $88.87 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 3.37% at $208.73.

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021
Preview: CrowdStrike Holdings's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021
EY Expands Cybersecurity Collaboration with CrowdStrike
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alex Henderson George Kurtz Gregg Moskowitz Matthew HedbergPrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MAATruist SecuritiesUpgrades178.0
IPJefferiesMaintains96.0
FIVEJefferiesMaintains300.0
CGEMSVB LeerinkMaintains54.0
LULUBarclaysMaintains418.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com