 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MongoDB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Why MongoDB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is trading higher Friday morning after the database software company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

What Happened: MongoDB reported a first-quarter earnings loss of 15 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 37 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $181.6 million, which beat the estimate of $169.93 million. 

"These results are strong validation for a modern data application platform that empowers developers to rapidly build exible and highly scalable applications across a broad range of use cases," said Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO of MongoDB.

Related Link: MongoDB: Q1 Earnings Insights

Analyst Assessment: Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained MongoDB with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $409 to $415.

Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained MongoDB with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $265 to $300.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained MongoDB with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $325 to $300.

Price Action: MongoDB has traded as high as $428.96 and as low as $186.27 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Friday, the stock was up 5.38% at $285.75.

Photo courtesy of MongoDB.

Latest Ratings for MDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDB)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
MongoDB: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021
Earnings Outlook For MongoDB
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dev Ittycheria Jack Andrews Karl Keirstead Matthew BroomePrice Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LULUBTIGMaintains440.0
MSB of A SecuritiesMaintains105.0
AVGODeutsche BankMaintains525.0
CATDeutsche BankMaintains273.0
AVGOMizuhoMaintains520.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com