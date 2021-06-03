MongoDB: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 15.38% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).
Revenue of $181,648,000 rose by 39.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $169,930,000.
Outlook
MongoDB Sees Q2 EPS $(0.43)-$(0.40) Vs. $(0.33) Est., Sales $180M-$183M Vs. $181.06M Est.; FY22 EPS $(1.38)-$(1.25) Vs. $(1.43) Est., Sales $771M-$784M Vs. $764.65M Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jun 03, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mdb/mediaframe/45128/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $428.96
Company's 52-week low was at $186.27
Price action over last quarter: down 4.91%
Company Description
Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 25,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings