MongoDB: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.38% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $181,648,000 rose by 39.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $169,930,000.

Outlook

MongoDB Sees Q2 EPS $(0.43)-$(0.40) Vs. $(0.33) Est., Sales $180M-$183M Vs. $181.06M Est.; FY22 EPS $(1.38)-$(1.25) Vs. $(1.43) Est., Sales $771M-$784M Vs. $764.65M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mdb/mediaframe/45128/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $428.96

Company's 52-week low was at $186.27

Price action over last quarter: down 4.91%

Company Description

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 25,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.