Why Is Square's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $275 to $300.
KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck attributes price target raise to, "Swelling consumer interest in investing and crypto is likely to be a tailwind to users, engagement and ARPU."
Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.
Square's stock was trading 2.6% higher at $237.23 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $283.19 and a 52-week low of $67.12.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
