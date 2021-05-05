 Skip to main content

Why Is Square's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $275 to $300.

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck attributes price target raise to, "Swelling consumer interest in investing and crypto is likely to be a tailwind to users, engagement and ARPU."

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square's stock was trading 2.6% higher at $237.23 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $283.19 and a 52-week low of $67.12.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

