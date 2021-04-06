 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 7:54am   Comments
  • Evercore ISI Group cut Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $160 to $125. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.4% to $108.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) price target from $40 to $21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.5% to $20.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from $117 to $113. Chevron shares fell 0.1% to $104.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) from $47 to $58. Revolve Group shares fell 3.4% to close at $43.78 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) from $17 to $43. Dime Community Bancshares shares rose 1.2% to $30.75 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) from $190 to $186. Turning Point Therapeutics shares fell 0.7% to close at $89.95 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) from $107 to $150. Allegion shares rose 1% to $131.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) price target from $37 to $60. iTeos Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to close at $36.10 on Monday.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) price target from $77 to $73. PennyMac Financial shares fell 1% to $62.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) price target from $48 to $45. Colfax shares rose 0.9% to close at $44.77 on Monday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACADCanaccord GenuityDowngrades26.0
ACADMizuhoDowngrades25.0
CURIB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On16.0
CFXBarclaysDowngrades45.0
NXRTRaymond JamesMaintains53.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
