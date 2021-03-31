10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $115 to $142. Apple shares rose 1.6% to $121.79 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lifted Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) price target from $38 to $45. Harley-Davidson shares rose 3% to $38.64 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) price target from $90 to $98. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.6% to close at $89.24 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) from $67 to $71. Southern shares fell 1.3% to close at $61.54 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) from $35 to $46. Brighthouse Financial shares rose 4.2% to close at $44.58 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lifted the price target for Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) from $76 to $94. Hess shares fell 0.8% to close at $71.04 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) from $43 to $51. Carrier Global shares rose 1.6% to $43.04 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) price target from $53 to $55. Forma Therapeutics shares fell 2.3% to close at $24.58 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) price target from $80 to $70. Phreesia shares rose 2.6% to close at $52.16 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) from $138 to $148. EastGroup Properties shares fell 0.4% to close at $144.63 on Tuesday.
