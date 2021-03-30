10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $2025 to $2350. Alphabet shares rose 0.2% to $2,049.26 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lifted American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $15 to $25. American Airlines shares fell 0.1% to $22.89 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) from $33 to $48. Yelp shares rose 1.8% to $37.85 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) price target from $125 to $135. Allstate shares rose 0.7% to close at $116.80 on Monday.
- Truist Securities lowered Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $480 to $367. Roku shares rose 1% to $303.92 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel lifted Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $220 to $230. Target shares rose 0.4% to $198.90 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $225 to $250. Ecolab shares rose 1.3% to $217.25 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from $140 to $144. AbbVie shares rose 0.7% to close at $106.73 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) from $140 to $142. AMETEK shares rose 0.7% to close at $128.21 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) from $16 to $30. Criteo shares fell 1.2% to close at $32.34 on Monday.
