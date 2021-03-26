 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 7:37am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $155 to $170. Darden shares rose 8.2% to close at $144.90 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) price target from $26 to $56. Olin shares rose 2% to $37.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $335 to $500. RH shares rose 0.4% to $531.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) from $655 to $657. Regeneron shares rose 0.7% to close at $463.48 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from $40 to $58. Altria shares rose 1.4% to $50.88 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) price target from $52 to $62. MACOM Technology shares rose 0.7% to $54.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) from $63 to $52. AMC Networks shares fell 0.1% to $60.82 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) price target from $75 to $103. Oxford Industries shares rose 2.5% to close at $82.64 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) from $18 to $24. Guess'shares rose 0.4% to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) from $43 to $65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.2% to close at $40.11 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

