10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James raised the price target on Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) from $100 to $108. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 0.7% to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $78 to $67. Snap shares fell 1.2% to $57.68 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) price target from $231 to $275. Kansas City Southern shares rose 17.2% to $262.60 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark raised the price target for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $80 to $120. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.7% to $98.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $137.5 to $155. Darden shares rose 0.9% to $141.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) price target from $15 to $13. Amicus Therapeutics shares rose 0.2% to $10.27 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $45 to $55. Dave & Buster's shares rose 0.3% to $46.40 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) from $94 to $78. Pinterest shares fell 1.4% to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMP) price target from $5 to $7. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.4% to close at $5.33 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) from $37 to $30. ZTO Express shares fell 1.7% to $28.12 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings