Why GE's Stock Rallied 6% Today

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and raised the price target from $14 to $15. UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier reiterated a Buy rating and a $15 target.

Last week, AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) announced it will acquire 100% of GE's Capital Aviation Services for total consideration of $30 billion.

Shares of GE closed Monday's session at $13.35, up 6.16%. Obin’s price target of $15 leaves shares of GE around 11.3% to run.

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.