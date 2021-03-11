 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • Barclays raised Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) price target from $185 to $200. Qorvo shares rose 3.1% to $170.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) from $17 to $31. Manitowoc shares rose 3.1% to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) from $40 to $45. Asana shares rose 8.6% to $34.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research raised the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $16 to $30. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.9% to $29.61 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) from $33 to $36. Protagonist Therapeutics shares fell 0.6% to close at $29.83 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) price target from $10 to $18. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares rose 10.5% to $16.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush lifted The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) price target from $55 to $64. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 0.1% to $58.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) from $9 to $14. Noodles shares rose 1.6% to close at $10.97 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) price target from $80 to $85. Diamondback Energy shares rose 1.5% to $82.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) from $75 to $80. Vir Biotechnology shares rose 61% to $75.22 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

