10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 8:43am   Comments
  • Raymond James boosted Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) price target from $14 to $16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.2% to $14.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) from $130 to $155. Eaton shares rose 1.5% to $135.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $80 to $140. Ambarella shares rose 7.8% to $122.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) price target from $30 to $58. Kohl's shares rose 0.6% to $57.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $95 to $76. Owens Corning shares rose 0.2% to close at $83.02 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James raised Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) price target from $85 to $90. Dine Brands Global shares fell 3.3% to close at $78.77 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) from $19 to $32. Alcoa shares rose 3.1% to $28.36 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from $282 to $294. Veeva shares rose 1.3% to $291.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) from $61 to $72. Sensata Technologies shares rose 0.6% to close at $59.64 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from $55 to $77. Inter Parfums shares fell 4.1% to close at $72.13 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

