10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Needham raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $700 to $800. NVIDIA shares fell 2.9% to $563.31 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) from $220 to $250. Repligen shares rose 4.4% to close at $215.58 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) from $245 to $270. Teladoc Health shares fell 6.6% to $237.80 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) price target from $34 to $30. Ping Identity shares fell 13.8% to $27.94 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) from $17 to $33. Ardagh Group shares fell 3.1% to close at $23.26 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $37 to $43. Nutanix shares rose 5.1% to $34.50 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) from $44 to $60. Vericel shares rose 4.4% to close at $49.45 on Wednesday.
- Needham boosted ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $55 to $80. ViacomCBS shares fell 0.1% to $65.59 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson lifted Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) price target from $70 to $92. Redfin shares fell 2.4% to $89.45 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) from $25 to $50. Six Flags shares rose 2.1% to $46.44 in pre-market trading.
