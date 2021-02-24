Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • DA Davidson boosted The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $320 to $348. Estée Lauder shares rose 2.3% to close at $291.90 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $458 to $470. Intuit shares fell 2% to $391.17 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $63 to $87. Snap shares rose 1.9% to $71.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $250 to $300. Square shares fell 4.3% to $245.60 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) price target from $225 to $275. Inspire Medical shares fell 1.4% to close at $220.50 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) from $97 to $108. Bank of Montreal shares rose 3.3% to close at $83.38 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) price target from $290 to $355. United Rentals shares rose 2.6% to close at $306.36 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $22 to $25. Radius Health shares rose 0.1% to close at $18.62 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) from $65 to $78. AtriCure shares fell 4.6% to close at $62.24 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) price target from $37 to $42. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5% to $37.32 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRC + BMO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Insights
BMO's Transportation Sector Numbers Tell Story Of Stronger Trucking Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EQHMorgan StanleyMaintains34.0
EWBCMorgan StanleyMaintains79.0
CFRMorgan StanleyMaintains85.0
CBSHMorgan StanleyMaintains64.0
CMAMorgan StanleyMaintains68.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com