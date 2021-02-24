10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- DA Davidson boosted The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $320 to $348. Estée Lauder shares rose 2.3% to close at $291.90 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $458 to $470. Intuit shares fell 2% to $391.17 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $63 to $87. Snap shares rose 1.9% to $71.76 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $250 to $300. Square shares fell 4.3% to $245.60 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) price target from $225 to $275. Inspire Medical shares fell 1.4% to close at $220.50 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) from $97 to $108. Bank of Montreal shares rose 3.3% to close at $83.38 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) price target from $290 to $355. United Rentals shares rose 2.6% to close at $306.36 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $22 to $25. Radius Health shares rose 0.1% to close at $18.62 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) from $65 to $78. AtriCure shares fell 4.6% to close at $62.24 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) price target from $37 to $42. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5% to $37.32 in pre-market trading.
