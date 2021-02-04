Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • SVB Leerink lifted AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $128 to $140. AbbVie shares gained 0.7% to $107.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $310 to $320. Paypal shares rose 6.2% to $267.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $190 to $217. Eli Lilly shares gained 0.5% to $198.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) price target from $105 to $150. SiTime shares fell 0.3% to $133.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) from $22 to $28. Santander Consumer shares rose 2.3% to close at $24.21 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) from $130 to $175. Match shares rose 2.8% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $289 to $305. Biogen shares rose 0.6% to $264.90 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $65 to $80. eBay shares rose 8.9% to $63.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) price target from $18 to $40. Danaos shares rose 1.8% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $200 to $220. GW Pharmaceuticals shares rose 44.5% to close at $211.37 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com