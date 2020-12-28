9 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from $52 to $74. Sunrun shares rose 0.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) price target from $73 to $87. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares fell 3.5% to close at $74.63 on Thursday.
- Needham lifted Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) price target from $85 to $95. Anaplan shares dropped 0.7% to close at $72.72 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) price target from $35 to $20. SCYNEXIS shares rose 1.3% to close at $7.14 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) from $28 to $52. Sunnova Energy shares rose 0.4% to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) price target from $35 to $42. Altice USA shares fell 0.3% to close at $36.03 on Thursday.
- Needham raised the price target on Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from $75 to $91. Clean Harbors shares closed at $75.30 on Thursday.
- Roth Capital raised the price target on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from $160 to $220. Enphase Energy shares rose 3.4% to $187.55 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital raised the price target on Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) from $28 to $40. Fathom shares rose 1.9% to close at $36.92 on Thursday.
