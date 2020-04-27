Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 8:28am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $117 to $113. American Express closed at $83.17 on Friday.
  • B of A Securities boosted the price target on AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) from $101 to $131. AptarGroup closed at $104.12 on Friday.
  • Needham cut Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $181 to $168. Splunk closed at $128.63 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from $113 to $130. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $106.62 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from $220 to $175. ABIOMED closed at $168.52 on Friday.
  • UBS lowered Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) price target from $90 to $73. Beyond Meat shares closed at $108.78 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners raised the price target for Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $64 to $70. Papa John's closed at $72.00 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) price target from $43 to $30. Sealed Air shares closed at $28.49 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from $64 to $74. Autoliv shares closed at $60.75 on Friday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) from $160 to $172. IDEX shares closed at $152.72 on Friday.

