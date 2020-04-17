Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Goldman Sachs cut Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $250 to $233. Apple shares closed at $286.69 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $202 to $185. Union Pacific closed at $143.99 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) from $17 to $12. Mattel shares closed at $8.84 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush lowered Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) price target from $25 to $21. Harley-Davidson closed at $18.35 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised the price target for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) from $9 to $12. Lovesac closed at $7.51 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $575 to $535. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $510.44 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $92 to $102. Abbott closed at $96.00 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $77 to $61. QUALCOMM shares closed at $76.85 on Thursday.
  • Nomura boosted the price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from $43 to $55. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares closed at $43.79 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target on Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from $12 to $23. Cytokinetics closed at $13.99 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Secures $483M In BARDA Funding, Gilead Remdesivir Data, Veracyte's Positive Pre-Announcement
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Apple Reopening Store In Seoul, First Outside China
Big Stocks Moving After Hours As Market Cheers Gilead, 'Reopening' Updates
Gilead's Encouraging Remdesivir Data: Rapid Reaction On The Stock
Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SONWells FargoMaintains48.0
BTUB. Riley FBRMaintains5.0
MATWells FargoMaintains12.0
ARLPB. Riley FBRMaintains7.0
ARCHB. Riley FBRMaintains79.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com