10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 8:13am   Comments
  • Nomura boosted the price target on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from $95 to $114. Moderna closed at $92.43 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $11 to $9. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $4.44 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush lifted Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) price target from $90 to $115. Docusign closed at $100.53 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $47 to $41. U.S. Bancorp closed at $33.33 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright raised Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) price target from $53 to $57. Urogen Pharma shares closed at $21.04 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from $50 to $60. TreeHouse Foods shares closed at $45.39 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies raised Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) price target from $3.8 to $5. Tilray shares closed at $6.79 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from $35 to $22. Invitation Homes closed at $23.81 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from $80 to $70. Clean Harbors shares closed at $51.00 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt lowered the price target for Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from $71 to $40. Anaplan closed at $37.67 on Wednesday.

