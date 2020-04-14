10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Imperial Capital boosted Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $438 to $447. Netflix shares closed at $396.72 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $415 to $580. Tesla closed at $650.95 on Monday.
- Citigroup reduced the price target on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $160 to $155. Deere closed at $139.80 on Monday.
- Needham lowered the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $200 to $150. Roku closed at $96.56 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) price target from $41 to $26. Cheesecake Factory closed at $18.88 on Monday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from $84 to $52. ITT shares closed at $49.00 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) from $18 to $5. Entasis Therapeutics shares closed at $2.62 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from $130 to $182. Coupa Software closed at $137.50 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. lifted Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) price target from $145 to $188. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $156.71 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) from $90 to $70. Polaris shares closed at $54.06 on Monday.
