10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 8:16am   Comments
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $195 to $225. Lululemon closed at $200.80 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $235 to $200. McDonald's shares closed at $167.35 on Thursday.
  • Baird cut W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) price target from $340 to $300. Grainger closed at $249.02 on Thursday.
  • Benchmark lowered the price target for Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) from $115 to $105. Science Applications closed at $71.55 on Thursday.
  • Needham cut Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) price target from $55 to $50. Oxford Industries shares closed at $40.35 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from $23 to $15. Titan Machinery shares closed at $9.26 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $91 to $66. Square shares closed at $56.03 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research lowered the price target on The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) from $25 to $19. Wendy's closed at $13.95 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from $43 to $17. Schlumberger closed at $15.52 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) from $363 to $307. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $234.29 on Thursday.

