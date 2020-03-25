Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 8:18am   Comments
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $343 to $264. Mastercard closed at $237.07 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) price target from $21 to $9. Under Armour shares closed at $9.15 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) from $8.5 to $1. MFA Financial shares closed at $0.36 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $50 to $35. Comerica shares closed at $30.50 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt lowered the price target on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $72 to $52. Square closed at $46.31 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from $17 to $24. Novavax closed at $12.77 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from $13 to $6. Centurylink closed at $9.95 on Tuesday.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from $325 to $250. Trade Desk shares closed at $194.00 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) price target from $75 to $59. Magellan Midstream Partners shares closed at $29.46 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) price target from $45 to $26. Cinemark closed at $11.58 on Tuesday.

