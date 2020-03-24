10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citigroup lowered the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $68 to $53. GM shares closed at $17.60 on Monday.
- Argus Research cut the price target on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from $105 to $95. Merck closed at $66.40 on Monday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from $170 to $145. Deckers Outdoor closed at $113.69 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) from $142 to $192. Teladoc Health shares closed at $167.44 on Monday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $110 to $69. Phillips 66 closed at $42.09 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) price target from $70 to $57. TJX shares closed at $36.76 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) from $21 to $7. Alcoa shares closed at $5.67 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $63 to $48. Micron shares closed at $38.25 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $100 to $92. Xilinx closed at $72.00 on Monday.
- UBS lowered the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $13 to $4.3. Ford closed at $4.01 on Monday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings