10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JP Morgan cut Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $190 to $175. Workday shares closed at $142.03 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) from $18 to $24. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $13.09 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $20 to $12. Gap shares closed at $10.97 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) from $25 to $20. Guess closed at $10.89 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities lowered Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) price target from $45 to $35. Toll Brothers closed at $30.67 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from $19 to $13. Host Hotels shares closed at $11.55 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $124 to $88. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $81.09 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein lowered Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) price target from $25 to $21. Williams shares closed at $16.02 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $500 to $480. Tesla closed at $634.23 on Wednesday.
- Baird lifted the price target on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $100 to $105. Akamai closed at $87.02 on Wednesday.
