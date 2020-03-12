Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 8:17am   Comments
Share:
  • JP Morgan cut Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $190 to $175. Workday shares closed at $142.03 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) from $18 to $24. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $13.09 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $20 to $12. Gap shares closed at $10.97 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) from $25 to $20. Guess closed at $10.89 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities lowered Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) price target from $45 to $35. Toll Brothers closed at $30.67 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from $19 to $13. Host Hotels shares closed at $11.55 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $124 to $88. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $81.09 on Wednesday.
  • Bernstein lowered Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) price target from $25 to $21. Williams shares closed at $16.02 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $500 to $480. Tesla closed at $634.23 on Wednesday.
  • Baird lifted the price target on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $100 to $105. Akamai closed at $87.02 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + ARCT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Device Designation For Neuronetics, AbbVie Receives European Label Expansion, AstraZeneca Flunks Late-Stage Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Trevana Pain Drug Resubmission Accepted For Review, Can-Fite To Explore Treatment For COVID-19
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga