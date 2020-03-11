10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup cut Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $113 to $88. Celanese shares closed at $86.26 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $186 to $200. Casey's closed at $174.89 on Tuesday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $50 to $38. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $35.87 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) from $40 to $35. Trip.com closed at $29.03 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush lowered Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $75 to $50. Shake Shack closed at $48.48 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from $96 to $77. Prudential Financial shares closed at $62.87 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) from $54 to $47. AutoNation shares closed at $40.86 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $262 to $275. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $230.51 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $260 to $225. Vail Resorts closed at $177.90 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $260 to $265. Air Products closed at $214.58 on Tuesday.
