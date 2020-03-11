Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup cut Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $113 to $88. Celanese shares closed at $86.26 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $186 to $200. Casey's closed at $174.89 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $50 to $38. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $35.87 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) from $40 to $35. Trip.com closed at $29.03 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $75 to $50. Shake Shack closed at $48.48 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from $96 to $77. Prudential Financial shares closed at $62.87 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) from $54 to $47. AutoNation shares closed at $40.86 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $262 to $275. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $230.51 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $260 to $225. Vail Resorts closed at $177.90 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $260 to $265. Air Products closed at $214.58 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AN + APD)

Alphabet Self-Driving Subsidiary Waymo Raises $2.25B In First External Funding
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
71 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga