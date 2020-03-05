10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $160 to $165. Splunk shares closed at $155.40 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) from $43 to $50. Campbell Soup closed at $52.72 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR raised Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $28 to $32. Marvell Technology closed at $22.59 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $90 to $70. State Street shares closed at $67.00 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) price target from $140 to $120. Guidewire Software shares closed at $112.48 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $70 to $110. Zoom Video Communications closed at $116.80 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) from $85 to $90. Novocure shares closed at $73.62 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) price target from $130 to $125. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $103.36 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) from $91 to $100. Encompass Health closed at $82.05 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $130 to $110. Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $97.22 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings