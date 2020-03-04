10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) price target from $25 to $16. Benefitfocus closed at $11.42 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1225 to $1100. AutoZone shares closed at $1,024.71 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) from $53 to $35. Benefitfocus shares closed at $11.42 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $150 to $140. Skyworks Solutions closed at $99.63 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) from $110 to $122. AptarGroup closed at $102.76 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) price target from $80 to $75. Health Insurance Innovations shares closed at $28.09 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $38 to $29. Nordstrom shares closed at $33.44 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from $105 to $95. Saia closed at $87.77 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $446 to $438. Netflix shares closed at $368.77 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) from $39 to $30. NCR closed at $24.92 on Tuesday.
