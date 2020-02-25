Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 8:56am   Comments
Share:
  • RBC Capital lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $37 to $34. eBay closed at $37.26 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners boosted the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $65 to $70. Shake Shack shares closed at $73.57 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $256 to $268. Intuit shares closed at $286.43 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target on Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) from $124 to $129. Royal Gold closed at $110.18 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $258 to $233. Palo Alto closed at $237.33 on Monday.
  • Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) price target from $174 to $190. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $187.55 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) price target from $20 to $24. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares closed at $7.42 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $20 to $24. HP closed at $22.10 on Monday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $355 to $492. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $425.38 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from $25 to $28. Franklin Resources closed at $24.19 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEN + AGLE)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Franklin Templeton To Acquire Legg Mason For $4.5B
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga