10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from $40 to $20. Tilray shares closed at $19.37 on Friday.
- Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) price target from $98 to $91. Consolidated Edison closed at $90.18 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from $75 to $65. Wayfair closed at $80.14 on Friday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from $26 to $31. Builders FirstSource closed at $26.69 on Friday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $161 to $156. Baidu closed at $129.80 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $325 to $380. Domino's shares closed at $371.96 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) price target from $168 to $137. Valmont shares closed at $134.15 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. cut Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) price target from $177 to $150. Vulcan Materials shares closed at $133.95 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) from $16 to $13. Archrock shares closed at $8.24 on Friday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $38 to $31. ViacomCBS closed at $28.26 on Friday.
