10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Raymond James raised Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) price target from $54 to $62. Sleep Number closed at $56.53 on Wednesday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) from $21 to $15. Genesis Energy shares closed at $15.51 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from $83 to $90. Wingstop shares closed at $98.75 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $115 to $144. Analog Devices closed at $123.89 on Wednesday.
- Needham lifted the price target on Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $102 to $140. Solaredge Technologies closed at $127.82 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from $57 to $75. Zillow closed at $54.84 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) price target from $40 to $17. Tivity Health shares closed at $22.93 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) price target from $33 to $40. La-Z-Boy shares closed at $32.76 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Saia Inc (NYSE: SAIA) from $100 to $105. Saia shares closed at $96.97 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from $39 to $50. DISH closed at $41.25 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.