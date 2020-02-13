10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo boosted Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $190 to $225. Global Payments closed at $201.65 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) from $640 to $780. CoStar Group shares closed at $740.12 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $70 to $76. Applied Materials shares closed at $65.37 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $12 to $16. Teva Pharmaceutical closed at $13.45 on Wednesday.
- Cascend boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $280 to $300. NVIDIA closed at $272.54 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) from $65 to $78. SS&C Technologies closed at $65.13 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $450 to $575. Shopify shares closed at $531.25 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) price target from $90 to $102. Philip Morris shares closed at $87.90 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $192 to $200. Cummins shares closed at $168.04 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from $200 to $207. HubSpot closed at $184.17 on Wednesday.
