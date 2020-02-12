Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 8:44am   Comments
  • RBC Capital lowered LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) price target from $82 to $75. LYFT closed at $53.94 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $321 to $367. Boeing shares closed at $344.42 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from $96 to $102. T-Mobile shares closed at $94.49 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. lifted the price target for Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) from $165 to $177. Steris closed at $162.27 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $47 to $75. Micron closed at $57.25 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from $20 to $14. Goodyear Tire closed at $11.56 on Tuesday.
  • Baird lowered Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) price target from $107 to $73. Insperity shares closed at $89.08 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted Visa Inc (NYSE: V) price target from $215 to $220. Visa shares closed at $203.94 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from $27 to $19. Under Armour shares closed at $16.59 on Tuesday.
  • CFRA lifted the price target for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from $128 to $141. Molina Healthcare closed at $141.42 on Tuesday.

