10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 8:20am   Comments
  • Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) price target from $225 to $240. Willis Towers Watson closed at $210.25 on Friday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from $96 to $104. AbbVie shares closed at $92.29 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted the price target for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) from $90 to $100. Encompass Health shares closed at $79.59 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from $26 to $22. Hanesbrands closed at $14.20 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) from $8 to $21. Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $10.24 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) from $50 to $29. Canada Goose closed at $31.84 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital raised Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) price target from $33 to $36. Domtar shares closed at $33.83 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital cut Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) price target from $54 to $48. Zions Bancorporation shares closed at $46.23 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) from $11 to $16. Photronics shares closed at $12.87 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities lifted the price target for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) from $20 to $30. TPI Composites closed at $22.46 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

