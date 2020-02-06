10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wedbush lowered Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) price target from $80 to $75. Match Group closed at $76.00 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $485 to $465. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $419.21 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $87 to $91. QUALCOMM shares closed at $90.91 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham lifted the price target for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) from $18 to $23. Greenhill closed at $21.49 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $315 to $361. Biogen closed at $332.87 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) from $25 to $30. Central Garden & Pet closed at $32.29 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt raised Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) price target from $185 to $200. Monolithic Power Systems shares closed at $186.99 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $127 to $141. Twilio shares closed at $127.15 on Wednesday.
- CFRA raised the price target for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $38 to $45. Fox shares closed at $38.67 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $210 to $225. General Dynamics closed at $183.97 on Wednesday.
