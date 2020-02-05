10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup boosted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,200 to $2,400. Amazon closed at $2,049.67 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) from $219 to $239. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $223.74 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $175 to $180. Disney shares closed at $144.73 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from $102 to $115. Eaton closed at $100.91 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $10 to $9. Ford closed at $9.18 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) from $37 to $21. Plantronics closed at $26.68 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) price target from $39 to $50. Toll Brothers shares closed at $44.52 on Tuesday.
- Baird boosted Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $90 to $100. Albemarle shares closed at $90.43 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised the price target for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from $130 to $136. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $123.68 on Tuesday.
- Argus Research raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,450 to $1,620. Alphabet closed at $1,445.41 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.