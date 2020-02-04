10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Pivotal Research boosted Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,650 to $1,700. Alphabet closed at $1,482.60 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target for Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) from $9.2 to $3.7. Yiren Digital shares closed at $4.55 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $60 to $68. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $58.21 on Monday.
- Needham lifted the price target for Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) from $27 to $40. Luckin Coffee closed at $31.35 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) from $26 to $48. WW International closed at $34.55 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from $90 to $75. SYSCO closed at $76.68 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) price target from $10 to $8. USA Truck shares closed at $5.20 on Monday.
- Benchmark cut ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $28 to $26. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $19.90 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) from $110 to $94. Taro Pharmaceutical shares closed at $79.22 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,500 to $1,600. Alphabet closed at $1,485.94 on Monday.
