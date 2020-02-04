Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Pivotal Research boosted Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,650 to $1,700. Alphabet closed at $1,482.60 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) from $9.2 to $3.7. Yiren Digital shares closed at $4.55 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $60 to $68. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $58.21 on Monday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) from $27 to $40. Luckin Coffee closed at $31.35 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) from $26 to $48. WW International closed at $34.55 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from $90 to $75. SYSCO closed at $76.68 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) price target from $10 to $8. USA Truck shares closed at $5.20 on Monday.
  • Benchmark cut ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $28 to $26. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $19.90 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) from $110 to $94. Taro Pharmaceutical shares closed at $79.22 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,500 to $1,600. Alphabet closed at $1,485.94 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + GOOG)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Facebook Co-Founder's Asana Files To Go Public Via Direct Listing
Amazon Testing Online Platform To Let Merchants Shop For Loans: Report
Alphabet Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga