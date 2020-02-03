Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 8:23am   Comments
Share:
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $337 to $360. Biogen closed at $268.85 on Friday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $525 to $600. Charter Communications shares closed at $517.46 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $60 to $72. Applied Materials shares closed at $57.99 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) from $55 to $64. Aimmune Therapeutics closed at $31.05 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from $70 to $78. Monster Beverage closed at $66.60 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted the price target on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $86 to $100. bluebird closed at $79.69 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $52 to $37. ViacomCBS shares closed at $34.13 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $103 to $136. Nike shares closed at $96.30 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from $69 to $91. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $73.78 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $285 to $307. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $267.91 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + AIMT)

10 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Bristol-Myers Earnings, Conference Presentations In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga