10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Cowen & Co. lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $350 to $370. Apple closed at $317.69 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $175 to $180. HCA shares closed at $145.50 on Tuesday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from $36 to $42. Rexnord shares closed at $32.52 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from $74 to $68. Ashland Global closed at $76.13 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $230 to $270. Facebook closed at $217.79 on Tuesday.
- Needham lifted the price target on Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY) from $30 to $38. Cryolife closed at $30.33 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho Securities cut Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $106 to $98. Xilinx shares closed at $98.61 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) price target from $42 to $52. PulteGroup shares closed at $46.84 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $240 to $350. Tesla shares closed at $566.90 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $300 to $350. Apple closed at $317.69 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
