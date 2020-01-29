Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 8:11am   Comments
  • Cowen & Co. lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $350 to $370. Apple closed at $317.69 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $175 to $180. HCA shares closed at $145.50 on Tuesday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from $36 to $42. Rexnord shares closed at $32.52 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from $74 to $68. Ashland Global closed at $76.13 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $230 to $270. Facebook closed at $217.79 on Tuesday.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY) from $30 to $38. Cryolife closed at $30.33 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho Securities cut Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $106 to $98. Xilinx shares closed at $98.61 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) price target from $42 to $52. PulteGroup shares closed at $46.84 on Tuesday.
  • B of A Securities lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $240 to $350. Tesla shares closed at $566.90 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $300 to $350. Apple closed at $317.69 on Tuesday.

