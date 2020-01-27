Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2020 8:56am   Comments
  • Benchmark lifted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,100 to $2,300. Amazon.com closed at $1,861.64 on Friday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $690 to $900. Chipotle shares closed at $869.71 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) from $27 to $35. Halozyme Therapeutics shares closed at $19.07 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $163 to $170. Johnson & Johnson closed at $148.32 on Friday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $240 to $250. Facebook closed at $217.94 on Friday.
  • Mizuho Securities lifted the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,450 to $1,650. Alphabet closed at $1,466.17 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $610 to $595. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $589.20 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $325 to $350. Netflix shares closed at $353.16 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $115 to $150. Nevro shares closed at $124.85 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $136 to $144. American Express shares closed at $135.11 on Friday.

