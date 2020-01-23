10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from $60 to $50. CF Industries shares closed at $42.71 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lifted Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) price target from $245 to $275. Amgen closed at $236.75 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $125 to $134. Texas Instruments shares closed at $133.34 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $330 to $340. Apple shares closed at $317.70 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) from $221 to $263. Cigna closed at $211.26 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target on Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) from $79 to $70. Wintrust Financial closed at $65.24 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $64 to $88. Western Digital closed at $68.64 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) price target from $45 to $48. LivePerson shares closed at $43.11 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $160 to $410. Tesla shares closed at $569.56 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $147 to $161. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $148.25 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
