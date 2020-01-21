10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Needham raised the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $280 to $325. Lam Research shares closed at $308.00 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $305 to $320. Intuit shares closed at $282.85 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) price target from $24 to $27. Ping Identity closed at $25.65 on Friday.
- Jefferies cut Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) price target from $33 to $23. Liberty Global shares closed at $21.15 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $55 to $52. U.S. Bancorp closed at $55.35 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $189 to $230. RingCentral closed at $192.89 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from $98 to $117. TE Connectivity shares closed at $100.18 on Friday.
- Daiwa Capital raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc.(NYSE: CAT) from $143 to $165. Caterpillar closed at $147.78 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $385 to $485. Shopify shares closed at $454.88 on Friday.
- Needham raised the price target for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) from $20 to $40. ACM Research shares closed at $36.09 on Friday.
